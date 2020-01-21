Shares of OCUL Up 33.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ocular Therapeut (NASDAQ:OCUL) on November 29th, 2019 at $3.82. In approximately 2 months, Ocular Therapeut has returned 33.29% as of today's recent price of $5.09.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ocular Therapeut have traded between a low of $2.77 and a high of $11.91 and are now at $5.08, which is 84% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% higher and 3.17% higher over the past week, respectively.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. develops and markets eye care products. The Company offers ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet and underserved needs in ophthalmology. Ocular Therapeutix serves customers worldwide.

