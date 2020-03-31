MySmarTrend
Shares of OCFC Down 36.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Oceanfirst Finl (NASDAQ:OCFC) on January 29th, 2020 at $23.83. In approximately 2 months, Oceanfirst Finl has returned 36.68% as of today's recent price of $15.09.

Oceanfirst Finl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $30.70 and a 52-week low of $11.60 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $15.52 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.6% lower and 2.82% lower over the past week, respectively.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is the holding company for OceanFirst Bank. The Bank is a federally-chartered stock savings bank that provides primarily single family residential mortgage loans and invests in mortgage-backed and other securities. OceanFirst operates branches principally in Ocean County, New Jersey.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Oceanfirst Finl.

