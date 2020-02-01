Shares of OC Up 13.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) on August 29th, 2019 at $57.30. In approximately 4 months, Owens Corning has returned 13.39% as of today's recent price of $64.97.

Over the past year, Owens Corning has traded in a range of $42.83 to $68.72 and is now at $64.97, 52% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Owens Corning produces residential and commercial building materials, glass-fiber reinforcements, and engineered materials for composite systems. The Company offers its products globally to various industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Owens Corning shares.

Log in and add Owens Corning (OC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.