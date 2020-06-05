Shares of OC Up 12.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) on March 25th, 2020 at $37.46. In approximately 1 month, Owens Corning has returned 12.52% as of today's recent price of $42.15.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Owens Corning have traded between a low of $28.56 and a high of $68.72 and are now at $42.15, which is 48% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Owens Corning produces residential and commercial building materials, glass-fiber reinforcements, and engineered materials for composite systems. The Company offers its products globally to various industries.

