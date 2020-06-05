Shares of NYT Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for New York Times-A (NYSE:NYT) on March 9th, 2020 at $34.99. In approximately 2 months, New York Times-A has returned 5.57% as of today's recent price of $33.04.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of New York Times-A have traded between a low of $26.13 and a high of $40.22 and are now at $33.04, which is 26% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

The New York Times Company operates media businesses. The Company publishes daily newspapers and operates Internet websites that distributes news and entertainment.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of New York Times-A.

Log in and add New York Times-A (NYT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.