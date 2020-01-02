Shares of NYMT Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for New York Mtge (NASDAQ:NYMT) on June 20th, 2019 at $6.41. In approximately 8 months, New York Mtge has returned 0.94% as of today's recent price of $6.35.

Over the past year, New York Mtgehas traded in a range of $0.00 to $6.45 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires and manages primarily real estate related assets. The Company owns assets include agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, high credit quality residential adjustable rate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage, and other financial assets.

