Shares of NYCB Down 17.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ny Comm Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) on December 3rd, 2019 at $11.70. In approximately 3 months, Ny Comm Bancorp has returned 17.18% as of today's recent price of $9.69.

Over the past year, Ny Comm Bancorphas traded in a range of $9.11 to $13.79 and are now at $9.44. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiaries, offers a full range of traditional and non-traditional products and services, and originates multi-family, commercial real estate, and construction loans, primarily in the New York metropolitan area.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ny Comm Bancorp.

