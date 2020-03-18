Shares of NXTM Up 20.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nxstage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) on June 28th, 2017 at $25.01. In approximately 33 months, Nxstage Medical has returned 19.98% as of today's recent price of $30.00.

Nxstage Medical share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $30.00 and a 52-week low of $29.98 and are now trading 0% above that low price at $30.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

NxStage Medical, Inc. is medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets systems for the treatment of end-stage renal disease and acute kidney failure. NxStage Medical conducts business worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Nxstage Medical shares.

Log in and add Nxstage Medical (NXTM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.