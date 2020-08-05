Shares of NXRT Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nexpoint Resi (NYSE:NXRT) on April 9th, 2020 at $29.25. In approximately 4 weeks, Nexpoint Resi has returned 3.27% as of today's recent price of $30.20.

Over the past year, Nexpoint Resi has traded in a range of $21.06 to $52.87 and is now at $30.20, 43% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, owns, and operates middle-income multifamily properties with value-add potential throughout the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

