Shares of NX Up 21.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Quanex Building (NYSE:NX) on March 26th, 2020 at $10.42. In approximately 1 month, Quanex Building has returned 21.88% as of today's recent price of $12.70.

Over the past year, Quanex Building has traded in a range of $7.90 to $20.42 and is now at $12.70, 61% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Quanex Building shares.

