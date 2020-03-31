Shares of NWSA Down 34.6% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for News Corp-Cl A (NASDAQ:NWSA) on January 29th, 2020 at $13.48. In approximately 2 months, News Corp-Cl A has returned 34.57% as of today's recent price of $8.82.

In the past 52 weeks, News Corp-Cl A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.97 and a high of $15.07 and are now at $8.82, 11% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

News Corporation is a media and information services company. The Company's business is comprised of news and information, book publishing, digital real estate, and cable network programming services. News serves customers globally.

