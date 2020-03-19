Shares of NWSA Down 26.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for News Corp-Cl A (NASDAQ:NWSA) on January 29th, 2020 at $13.48. In approximately 2 months, News Corp-Cl A has returned 26.71% as of today's recent price of $9.88.

News Corp-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.07 and a 52-week low of $9.11 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $9.74 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% lower and 1.75% lower over the past week, respectively.

News Corporation is a media and information services company. The Company's business is comprised of news and information, book publishing, digital real estate, and cable network programming services. News serves customers globally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of News Corp-Cl A.

