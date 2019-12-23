Shares of NWL Up 23.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Newell Brands In (NYSE:NWL) on August 7th, 2019 at $16.01. In approximately 5 months, Newell Brands In has returned 23.55% as of today's recent price of $19.78.

Newell Brands In share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.26 and a 52-week low of $13.14 and are now trading 51% above that low price at $19.78 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% higher and 0.05% higher over the past week, respectively.

Newell Brands, Inc. retails consumer products. The Company offers housewares, home furnishings, office supplies, tools and hardware, and hair accessories. Newell Brands markets its products worldwide.

