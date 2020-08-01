Shares of NVRO Up 37.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) on October 28th, 2019 at $86.40. In approximately 2 months, Nevro Corp has returned 37.92% as of today's recent price of $119.16.

Over the past year, Nevro Corp has traded in a range of $36.16 to $120.00 and is now at $119.99, 232% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.47% higher and 2.25% higher over the past week, respectively.

Nevro Corporation is a medical device company focused on providing products for patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. The Company develops and commercializes a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic pain.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Nevro Corp shares.

Log in and add Nevro Corp (NVRO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.