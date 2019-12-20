Shares of NVRO Up 29.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) on October 28th, 2019 at $86.40. In approximately 2 months, Nevro Corp has returned 29.06% as of today's recent price of $111.50.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nevro Corp have traded between a low of $34.75 and a high of $114.76 and are now at $111.50, which is 221% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.7%.

Nevro Corporation is a medical device company focused on providing products for patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. The Company develops and commercializes a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic pain.

