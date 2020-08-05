Shares of NVEE Up 28.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) on March 30th, 2020 at $34.98. In approximately 1 month, Nv5 Global Inc has returned 28.56% as of today's recent price of $44.97.

In the past 52 weeks, Nv5 Global Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.00 and a high of $85.60 and are now at $44.97, 67% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services. The Company offers planning, design, consulting, inspection, field supervision, and management oversight. NV5 Global serves the construction, real estate, and environmental industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Nv5 Global Inc shares.

