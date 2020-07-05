Shares of NVDA Up 26.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) on March 24th, 2020 at $240.36. In approximately 1 month, Nvidia Corp has returned 25.99% as of today's recent price of $302.83.

Over the past year, Nvidia Corp has traded in a range of $132.60 to $316.32 and is now at $302.83, 128% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

NVIDIA Corporation designs, develops, and markets three dimensional (3D) graphics processors and related software. The Company offers products that provides interactive 3D graphics to the mainstream personal computer market.

