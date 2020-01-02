Shares of NVAX Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) on December 2nd, 2019 at $5.30. In approximately 2 months, Novavax Inc has returned 43.91% as of today's recent price of $7.62.

In the past 52 weeks, Novavax Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $9.99 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 4.07% higher and 7.22% higher over the past week, respectively.

Novavax, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. The Company creates novel vaccines to address a broad range of infectious diseases worldwide using proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Novavax Inc.

Log in and add Novavax Inc (NVAX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.