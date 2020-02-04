MySmarTrend
Shares of NVAX Up 33.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

Written on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 1:12am
By James Quinn

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) on March 18th, 2020 at $10.14. In approximately 2 weeks, Novavax Inc has returned 33.93% as of today's recent price of $13.58.

Over the past year, Novavax Inc has traded in a range of $0.02 to $17.71 and is now at $13.58, 67,800% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 2.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 4.7%.

Novavax, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. The Company creates novel vaccines to address a broad range of infectious diseases worldwide using proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Novavax Inc shares.

