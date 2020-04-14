Shares of NUAN Down 10.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nuance Communica (NASDAQ:NUAN) on March 9th, 2020 at $19.57. In approximately 1 month, Nuance Communica has returned 10.42% as of today's recent price of $17.53.

Over the past year, Nuance Communica has traded in a range of $13.51 to $23.58 and is now at $17.53, 30% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides speech and imaging solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. The Company's products include a speech recognizer, call steering, and a product that converts text into speech.

