Shares of NUAN Up 23.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nuance Communica (NASDAQ:NUAN) on November 21st, 2019 at $17.47. In approximately 4 months, Nuance Communica has returned 23.50% as of today's recent price of $21.57.

In the past 52 weeks, Nuance Communica share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.02 and a high of $23.58 and are now at $21.57, 54% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.7%.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides speech and imaging solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. The Company's products include a speech recognizer, call steering, and a product that converts text into speech.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Nuance Communica shares.

Log in and add Nuance Communica (NUAN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.