Shares of NTRS Down 25.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on January 22nd, 2020 at $103.96. In approximately 2 months, Northern Trust has returned 25.32% as of today's recent price of $77.64.

In the past 52 weeks, Northern Trust share prices have been bracketed by a low of $76.34 and a high of $110.48 and are now at $77.64, 2% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company that provides investment management, asset and fund administration, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, and affluent individuals. Northern Trust banking operations are its primary operations.

