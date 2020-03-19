MySmarTrend
Shares of NSR Up 36.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

Written on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 1:44pm
By Shiri Gupta

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Neustar Inc-Cl A (:NSR) on November 16th, 2016 at $24.48. In approximately 41 months, Neustar Inc-Cl A has returned 36.87% as of today's recent price of $33.50.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Neustar Inc-Cl A have traded between a low of $21.10 and a high of $34.40 and are now at $33.50, which is 59% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

NeuStar, Inc. is a provider of real-time information and analysis to the Internet, telecommunications, technology, financial services, retail, media, and advertising sectors.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Neustar Inc-Cl A shares.

