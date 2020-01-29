Shares of NSP Up 8.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) on December 16th, 2019 at $83.95. In approximately 1 month, Insperity Inc has returned 8.68% as of today's recent price of $91.23.

Insperity Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $144.92 and a 52-week low of $67.06 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $91.23 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources and business optimization services. The Company offers recruiting, employment screening, retirement, business insurance, and technology services. Insperity also provides performance and expense management, time and attendance, and organizational planning software.

