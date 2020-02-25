Shares of NSIT Down 17.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Insight Enterpri (NASDAQ:NSIT) on January 24th, 2020 at $68.83. In approximately 1 month, Insight Enterpri has returned 17.13% as of today's recent price of $57.04.

Over the past year, Insight Enterpri has traded in a range of $46.28 to $73.22 and is now at $58.00, 25% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% higher and 0.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. offers information technology hardware, software, and services to large enterprises, small to medium sized businesses, and public sector institutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Insight Enterpri.

Log in and add Insight Enterpri (NSIT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.