Shares of NRG Down 0.6% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG) on January 6th, 2020 at $37.72. In approximately 4 weeks, Nrg Energy has returned 0.58% as of today's recent price of $37.50.

Over the past year, Nrg Energy has traded in a range of $32.63 to $43.66 and is now at $37.55, 15% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

NRG Energy, Inc. owns and operates a diverse portfolio of power-generating facilities primarily in the United States. The Company offers energy production and cogeneration facilities, thermal energy production, and energy resource recovery facilities.

