Shares of NPTN Up 86.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Neophotonics Cor (NYSE:NPTN) on July 1st, 2019 at $4.78. In approximately 7 months, Neophotonics Cor has returned 86.81% as of today's recent price of $8.92.

Neophotonics Cor share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $9.46 and a 52-week low of $3.36 and are now trading 165% above that low price at $8.92 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.

NeoPhotonics Corporation designs, manufacturers, and markets standard and semi custom planar light wave circuits for metro access and other advanced optical communications platforms.

