Shares of NOV Down 42.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Natl Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV) on February 26th, 2020 at $19.94. In approximately 4 weeks, Natl Oilwell Var has returned 42.01% as of today's recent price of $11.56.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Natl Oilwell Var have traded between a low of $8.00 and a high of $29.37 and are now at $11.56, which is 45% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.72% lower and 4.1% lower over the past week, respectively.

National Oilwell Varco Inc. is a worldwide provider of equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling and production operations, oilfield services, and supply chain integration services to the upstream oil and gas industry.

