Shares of NNVC Down 29.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for NanoViricides Inc (:NNVC) on March 10th, 2020 at $8.09. In approximately 3 weeks, NanoViricides Inc has returned 29.00% as of today's recent price of $5.74.

In the past 52 weeks, NanoViricides Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.01 and a high of $19.20 and are now at $5.68, 56,700% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 3.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.0%.

