Shares of NNN Down 5.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for National Retail (NYSE:NNN) on November 5th, 2019 at $56.28. In approximately 2 months, National Retail has returned 5.49% as of today's recent price of $53.19.

In the past 52 weeks, National Retail share prices have been bracketed by a low of $46.99 and a high of $59.26 and are now at $53.19, 13% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

National Retail Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, develops, and manages retail properties. National Retail Properties serves customers in the State of Florida.

