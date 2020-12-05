Shares of NLY Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Annaly Capital M (NYSE:NLY) on April 8th, 2020 at $5.55. In approximately 1 month, Annaly Capital M has returned 6.40% as of today's recent price of $5.90.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Annaly Capital M have traded between a low of $3.51 and a high of $10.50 and are now at $5.90, which is 68% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.58% lower and 2.95% lower over the past week, respectively.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is a capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company's principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders through capital preservation, prudent selection of investments, and continuous management of its portfolio. The company operates as a REIT.

