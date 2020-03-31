Shares of NLSN Down 33.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) on February 27th, 2020 at $19.41. In approximately 1 month, Nielsen Holdings has returned 33.32% as of today's recent price of $12.94.

Nielsen Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.28 and a 52-week low of $11.84 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $12.94 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

Nielsen Holdings PLC offers marketing services. The Company provides demand analysis, product development, sales measurement, price and trade promotion strategies, and product launch services. Nielsen Holdings serves customers worldwide.

