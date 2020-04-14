Shares of NJR Up 8.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR) on March 27th, 2020 at $32.52. In approximately 3 weeks, New Jersey Res has returned 8.60% as of today's recent price of $35.31.

Over the past year, New Jersey Res has traded in a range of $21.14 to $51.20 and is now at $35.31, 67% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation provides retail and wholesale energy services. The Company's principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas Co., is a local distribution company serving customers in central and northern New Jersey.

