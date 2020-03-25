Shares of NHI Down 53.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Natl Health Inv (NYSE:NHI) on February 27th, 2020 at $86.21. In approximately 4 weeks, Natl Health Inv has returned 53.54% as of today's recent price of $40.05.

In the past 52 weeks, Natl Health Inv share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.37 and a high of $91.12 and are now at $40.05, 28% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

National Health Investors, Inc. invests in income producing health care properties primarily via property ownership and providing mortgage financing. It's major assets are in the long term care industry followed by investments in acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, assisted living facilities, retirement centers, and projects for the developmentally disabled.

