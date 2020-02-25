Shares of NHC Down 6.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Natl Healthcare (AMEX:NHC) on January 30th, 2020 at $84.53. In approximately 4 weeks, Natl Healthcare has returned 6.79% as of today's recent price of $78.79.

Natl Healthcare share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $89.55 and a 52-week low of $70.89 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $78.79 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

National Healthcare Corporation operates long-term health care centers. The Company also operates homecare programs, independent living, and assisted living centers. National Healthcare's other services include managed care specialty medical units, Alzheimer's units, and a rehabilitation.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Natl Healthcare.

Log in and add Natl Healthcare (NHC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.