Shares of NHC Down 11.6% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Natl Healthcare (AMEX:NHC) on April 20th, 2020 at $72.11. In approximately 2 weeks, Natl Healthcare has returned 11.59% as of today's recent price of $63.75.

Over the past year, Natl Healthcare has traded in a range of $56.55 to $89.55 and is now at $63.75, 13% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

National Healthcare Corporation operates long-term health care centers. The Company also operates homecare programs, independent living, and assisted living centers. National Healthcare's other services include managed care specialty medical units, Alzheimer's units, and a rehabilitation.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Natl Healthcare.

Log in and add Natl Healthcare (NHC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.