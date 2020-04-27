Shares of NGS Down 55.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Natural Gas Serv (NYSE:NGS) on January 15th, 2020 at $11.42. In approximately 3 months, Natural Gas Serv has returned 55.34% as of today's recent price of $5.10.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Natural Gas Serv have traded between a low of $2.62 and a high of $18.03 and are now at $5.10, which is 95% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.93% lower and 3.04% lower over the past week, respectively.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, sells, and rents gas compression and low emissions flare systems.

