Shares of NFLX Up 24.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) on October 17th, 2019 at $304.50. In approximately 4 months, Netflix Inc has returned 24.93% as of today's recent price of $380.40.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Netflix Inc have traded between a low of $252.16 and a high of $385.99 and are now at $380.40, which is 51% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.0% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Netflix Inc. is an Internet subscription service for watching television shows and movies. Subscribers can instantly watch unlimited television shows and movies streamed over the Internet to their televisions, computers, and mobile devices and in the United States, subscribers can receive standard definition DVDs and Blu-ray Discs delivered to their homes.

