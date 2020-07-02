Shares of NFG Down 4.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Natl Fuel Gas Co (NYSE:NFG) on January 3rd, 2020 at $44.95. In approximately 1 month, Natl Fuel Gas Co has returned 4.83% as of today's recent price of $42.78.

In the past 52 weeks, Natl Fuel Gas Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $41.34 and a high of $61.71 and are now at $42.78, 3% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

National Fuel Gas Company is an integrated natural gas company with operations in all segments of the natural gas industry, including utility, pipeline and storage, exploration and production, and marketing operations. The Company operates across the United States.

