Shares of NFBK Down 20.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Northfield Banco (NASDAQ:NFBK) on February 11th, 2020 at $15.94. In approximately 1 month, Northfield Banco has returned 20.89% as of today's recent price of $12.61.

Northfield Banco share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.55 and a 52-week low of $10.98 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $12.68 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Northfield Bank. The Bank attracts deposits and offers credit and other banking services.

