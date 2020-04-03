Shares of NFBK Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Northfield Banco (NASDAQ:NFBK) on April 29th, 2019 at $15.07. In approximately 10 months, Northfield Banco has returned 2.69% as of today's recent price of $14.66.

Northfield Banco share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.55 and a 52-week low of $13.35 and are now trading 10% above that low price at $14.66 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Northfield Bank. The Bank attracts deposits and offers credit and other banking services.

