Shares of NEWR Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) on March 24th, 2020 at $44.62. In approximately 3 weeks, New Relic Inc has returned 14.95% as of today's recent price of $51.29.

New Relic Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $108.91 and a 52-week low of $33.49 and are now trading 49% above that low price at $50.05 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

New Relic, Inc. provides cloud based application performance management solutions for cloud and data center applications. The Company offers a solution including real user, application, and availability monitoring features that enable developers and operations teams to manage web application performance in real-time. New Relic serves customers in the United States.

