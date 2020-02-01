Shares of NEU Up 3.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) on October 1st, 2019 at $473.19. In approximately 3 months, Newmarket Corp has returned 3.31% as of today's recent price of $488.83.

Over the past year, Newmarket Corp has traded in a range of $382.88 to $505.16 and is now at $488.83, 28% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

NewMarket Corporation develops, manufactures, and blends fuel and lubricant additives marketed worldwide to refiners and others who sell petroleum products. The Company's products are used in transportation and industrial equipment.

