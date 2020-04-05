Shares of NEM Up 36.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) on March 24th, 2020 at $45.96. In approximately 1 month, Newmont Mining has returned 36.46% as of today's recent price of $62.71.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Newmont Mining have traded between a low of $29.77 and a high of $64.65 and are now at $62.71, which is 111% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.33% higher and 3.24% higher over the past week, respectively.

Newmont Mining Corporation acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The Company produces and markets gold and copper. Newmont Mining serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Newmont Mining shares.

Log in and add Newmont Mining (NEM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.