Shares of NEFF Up 33.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Neff Corp-Cl A (:NEFF) on July 7th, 2017 at $18.80. In approximately 30 months, Neff Corp-Cl A has returned 32.98% as of today's recent price of $25.00.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Neff Corp-Cl A have traded between a low of $0.00 and a high of $0.00 and are now at $25.00, which is -100% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Neff Corporation rents construction and industrial equipment. The Company offers earthmoving, material handling, trucks, air compressors, welders, generators, and pumps. Neff distributes its products throughout the United States.

