Shares of NCR Down 59.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR) on February 12th, 2020 at $33.40. In approximately 1 month, Ncr Corp has returned 59.81% as of today's recent price of $13.42.

Over the past year, Ncr Corp has traded in a range of $10.55 to $35.87 and is now at $13.98, 33% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

NCR Corporation manufactures financial transaction machines and other products. The Company produces automated teller machines (ATM), self-checkout and self-service kiosks, point-of-sale workstations and scanners, as well as manufactures printer consumable products and manages networks and servers for ATMs and kiosks.

