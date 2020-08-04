Shares of NCR Up 30.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR) on March 24th, 2020 at $15.57. In approximately 2 weeks, Ncr Corp has returned 29.95% as of today's recent price of $20.24.

Ncr Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.87 and a 52-week low of $10.55 and are now trading 92% above that low price at $20.24 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

NCR Corporation manufactures financial transaction machines and other products. The Company produces automated teller machines (ATM), self-checkout and self-service kiosks, point-of-sale workstations and scanners, as well as manufactures printer consumable products and manages networks and servers for ATMs and kiosks.

