Shares of NBHC Down 32.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for National-Cl A (NYSE:NBHC) on January 24th, 2020 at $34.79. In approximately 3 months, National-Cl A has returned 32.15% as of today's recent price of $23.60.

National-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.92 and a 52-week low of $20.25 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $23.60 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of National-Cl A.

Log in and add National-Cl A (NBHC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.