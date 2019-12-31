Shares of NAVI Up 7.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) on October 23rd, 2019 at $12.70. In approximately 2 months, Navient Corp has returned 7.72% as of today's recent price of $13.68.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Navient Corp have traded between a low of $8.64 and a high of $15.67 and are now at $13.68, which is 58% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% higher and 0.90% higher over the past week, respectively.

Navient Corporation's focus is in education loan portfolio management, servicing and asset recovery. The Company acts as a servicer for Department of Education and FFELP loans as well as private student loans.

