Shares of NATI Down 34.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Natl Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) on January 30th, 2020 at $43.39. In approximately 2 months, Natl Instruments has returned 34.17% as of today's recent price of $28.56.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Natl Instruments have traded between the current low of $27.30 and a high of $48.22 and are now at $28.56. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

National Instruments Corporation supplies computer-based instrumentation hardware and software products for engineers and scientists. The Company provides flexible application software and modular hardware that users combine with computers, networks, and the internet to create computer-based measurement and automation systems.

